🔥Canadian ultra-runner Gary Robbins loses shot at Barkley Marathons as madcap race falls to COVID-19🔥

Gary Robbins, the B.C. ultramarathon runner famed for his endurance efforts in the madcap Barkley Marathons race in Tennessee, will have to wait another year to finally complete the feat after this year’s running fell foul of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The race, held in Tennessee in March or April of each year, was the subject of the 2014 documentary, seen on Netflix, called The Race that Eats its Young. It was founded by Gary “Lazarus Lake” Cantrell, who got his inspiration for the endurance test from an unusual place: the 1977 prison break of James Earl Ray.

Ray, the man who shot Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis in 1968, went on the run in 1977 from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee’s Morgan County. Some two days later, Ray was caught having only made it about eight miles from where he fled. According to Runner’s World, Cantrell, on the other hand, felt he himself could have made it 100 miles in such harsh terrain, and came up with the idea for his race.

In Cantrell’s version — apparently named after a neighbour of his, Barry Barkley — participants are on the clock. In 60 hours, they try to complete a course of five loops spanning some 160 kilometres around Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee’s Crab Orchard Mountains. Many runnings see no finishers at all; Robbins has tried and come up short four times.

Now, the man from North Vancouver will have to wait to fulfill his dream. Robbins, sporting an instantly recognizable red beard, has tried to complete the circuit on three previous occasions, perhaps most cruelly in 2017, when a wrong turn cost him dearly. That year, he ended up reaching the finish line, but unbeknownst to him, he was actually coming at it from the wrong direction.

But even mishaps like that hadn’t dimmed his enthusiasm, and before this year’s race was cancelled, Robbins, who has endured a tough few years with injury, posted to Instagram:

“Is it all for naught? It’s certainly trending that way currently. Bigger issues at stake than a stupid race I guess, but frustrating and disappointing to say the least. Barkley has already lost a large contingent of its field due to the European travel ban. I know Laz is working overtime to attempt to keep the race alive this year, but I just do not see how US State Parks will still be operational come the scheduled race weekend.



Runner Gary Robbins collapses Monday, April 3 2017 at the finish line of the 60-hour Barkley Marathon in Wartburg, Tenn.

Michael Doyle

“I have controlled all of the variables that I could. I have absolutely knocked my training block right out of the park, and surprisingly I feel like this might be the fittest I’ve ever been heading into the race. Certainly it’s the best my legs have ever felt at this point in time. Having missed almost two years due to injury, but continuing to train over 500 hours on the bike in 2019, seems to have done nothing but strengthened my body overall. If I can make it to Tennessee, I definitely will … “

But alas it was, this year at least, all for naught.

According to a report on fitness site scmp.com, Jamil Coury of the Run Steep Get High podcast said in a video about the pulling of the race:

“I think it’s something we knew was coming, the walls were closing in. It is definitely interesting times right now, with everything going on. There will not be a Barkley in 2020.

“I think it’s absolutely the right call. I think it would be unnecessary putting people at risk, not only all of us travelling from all over the place but also the Laz (Cantrell) and the race staff who are probably more in the at risk group.”