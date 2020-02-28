🔥Canadian taxpayers hail 'victory' as country confirms it won't fund Harry and Meghan's security🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Canadian taxpayers have a hailed a “tremendous victory” after the country confirmed it would no longer foot the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security bill.

The Canadian government revealed on Thursday that it had been paying at least some of the security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since November.

But it added that the couple will no longer receive the publicly-funded security – estimated to cost millions of dollars – when they step away from royal life in the coming weeks.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Aaron Wudrick welcomed the announcement, calling the decision a “tremendous victory”.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture during the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony (file photo) (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The citizens advocacy group, which is supported by 230,000 people worldwide, had earlier launched a petition calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “to ensure taxpayers’ money isn’t used to support Harry and Meghan.”

Mr Wudrick told the National Post: “This is a tremendous victory for Canadian taxpayers and the Trudeau government for doing the right thing.

“Canadians were unequivocal that the Duke and Duchess are welcome here, but that they need to pay their own way.”

He also posted on Twitter, asking: “Why were we not told until right now that we’ve been paying it all this time? ”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been assisting London’s Metropolitan Police with security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “intermittently” since the couple began their six-week holiday in Canada before Christmas, according to the federal Office of the Minister of Public Safety.

A Canadian government statement also said: “As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

The couple stunned the royal family in early January, announcing that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals to gain freedom from intense media scrutiny.

They announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.