All parties came together Friday to announce that parliament would be suspended until April 20, because of the current crisis.

Government house leader Pablo Rodriguez announced the closure, but with all party leaders.

“It’s important to mention we did this together and it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

The agreement all parties met includes a deal to pass the new NAFTA agreement, which will also be expedited through the Senate on Friday.

The budget set for March 30 is now delayed to an unspecified future date.

The parties also agreed to a process that could see parliament recalled to pass important legislation, but with smaller numbers with only those MPs who can travel without an airplane returning.