OTTAWA — The Superintendent of Financial Institutions has shut the doors to its Ottawa offices and sent 360 employees home while one of them undergoes testing for the COVID-19 virus, marking what is believed to be the first shutdown of federal offices in Canada.

This morning, signs were plastered all over OSFI’s offices at 255 Albert St. with the message : “Effective immediately, OSFI employees are asked to work from home”.

The warning is signed by Michelle Doucet, Assistant Superintendent for Corporate Services at the Canada’s top financial services regulator.

“An OSFI employee located in Ottawa is being tested for COVID-19. Please note that, at this time, it is not a presumptive or confirmed case”, a spokesperson for OFSI later confirmed to the National Post.

“OSFI has decided that in an abundance of caution to ask employees at the Ottawa offices to telework temporarily. Approximately 360 employees have been asked to work from home as a result. The Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal offices will remain open”, Michael Toope added via email.

In total, two floors rented by the OSFI are currently vacated, a spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada confirmed to the National Post.

Other federal renters in that downtown Ottawa building are the House of Commons, Shared Services Canada as well as the Treasury Board Secretariat. As of Thursday morning, those offices remain occupied.

“OSFI takes seriously the need for operational resilience for itself and the institutions it oversees. During this period OSFI will continue to deliver on its mandate and work with institutions and regulatory partners to contribute to the stability of the Canadian financial system,” Toope commented.

More to come.

