🔥Canada’s Quarantine Act — which deprives infected people of their liberty — faces another test🔥

A federal quarantine law has been in place as long as Canada has existed, but it was never tested as thoroughly as in the 21st century, by two very famous coronaviruses: SARS and the new one, COVID-19.

The latest test begins this week, as Japan’s quarantine on a cruise ship docked at Yokohama expires, with more than 500 cases of COVID-19 among a quarantined 3,700 passengers and crew.

That has kicked off a multinational repatriation challenge, amid fears that such intense quarantine measures might actually be making things worse by prolonging the close confinement of infected and non-infected people, and also that by depriving thousands of people of their liberty, it might be a reason for countries to conceal outbreaks in the future.

America has already taken some of its passengers back by plane. Australia will take back 200 citizens for a further two-week quarantine.

Canada has arranged to bring back 250 Canadians from the cruise ship before the weekend for a building in Cornwall, Ont., where they will be confined to their rooms. There, they will have limited outdoor leisure time in confined space, for a full two weeks, under strict federal law with penalties including steep fines and jail time.

Failure to cooperate is grounds for arrest, and anyone who causes a risk of “imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly” breaking Canada’s quarantine laws can be fined up to $1 million or jailed up to three years, if convicted on indictment. Failing to comply with obligations under the laws can be punished with a $200,000 fine or six months in jail.

Only those Canadians in Japan who appear free of the virus will be allowed to fly back to Canada. Then they are to be held for the two-week incubation period of this new type of respiratory illness. Anyone who tests positive or exhibits symptoms on screening in Japan will not be returned to Canada, but instead sent for treatment in Japan.

“At no point will the general public have access to or be able to come in contact with any individuals under quarantine,” Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy public health officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada, told a news conference.

Another 400 Canadians who had been in Wuhan, China, the origin city of the outbreak, are in quarantine at the air base at Trenton, Ont., near Cornwall.

So called because of a medieval Venetian policy of holding ships suspected of carrying plague for 40 days (“quaranta” means “forty” in Italian), quarantines have tended to reflect the fears, moralities, and ignorances of their historical times.

Racism plays its role. In 1900, a person died of bubonic plague in San Francisco, prompting a presidential order that all Chinese and Japanese residents be quarantined, based on the false theory that a diet heavy on rice compared to animal protein left people more susceptible to the disease. It was later overturned on a constitutional challenge.

HIV saw similar panics. Cuba, for example, quarantined HIV-positive people until the mid-1990s. And in American polls in the 1980s, as many as half of respondents approved of the notion.

Canada’s 1859 Act Respecting Emigrants and Quarantine allowed the government to quarantine incoming vessels at port, then admit only those who were cleared by a medical examiner. This law required authorities to be notified of “any Lunatic, Idiotic, Deaf and Dumb, Blind or Infirm Person, not belonging to any Emigrant family, [if] such person is, in the opinion of the Medical Superintendent, likely to become permanently a public charge.”



A bus carrying Canadians who were evacuated from Wuhan China arrives at Yukon Lodge in CFB Trenton where they will be quarantined, Feb. 7, 2020.

Veronica Henri/Postmedia

The current federal law, called the Quarantine Act 2005, is a product of the age of SARS, which ripped through Toronto’s health care system in 2003. The government was reviewing its quarantine laws when SARS arose, and the new disease lit a fire under the legislative effort.

A key goal was to update laws that mostly applied to ships so that they applied to the modern dominant mode of international travel, airplanes.

From the first person who returned home to Toronto with SARS, to her son who spread it to a hospital, to the hundreds of health care workers infected on the job, Canada had more than 400 cases of SARS and 44 deaths.

About 30,000 people in Ontario were quarantined for various lengths of time, the same as in Beijing, which had ten times as many cases.

“It is arguable that the wide-scale imposition of quarantine during the SARS outbreak in Canada, albeit mostly voluntary, was used excessively and, in some cases, would fail to pass the threshold question of being an effective measure to diminish disease transmission,” wrote Nola Ries, a fellow of the University of Alberta’s Health Law Institute, in a paper after the SARS outbreak.

