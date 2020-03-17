🔥Canada’s Ontario shuts down most public venues, declares state of emergency🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
canada’s-ontario-shuts-down-most-public-venues,-declares-state-of-emergency

TORONTO (Reuters) – Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants on Tuesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We must act decisively, we must not delay,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference. “Right now we need to do everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 …to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system.”

Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

You May Also Like

the-best-films-to-binge-on-netflix-and-amazon-prime-right-now-if-you&apos;re-self-isolating

🔥The best films to binge on Netflix and Amazon Prime right now if you're self-isolating🔥

tom-brady-confirms-new-england-patriots-exit-on-social-media

🔥Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit on social media🔥

covid-19-shutters-cultural-events-on-campus-and-across-the-city

COVID-19 shutters cultural events on campus and across the city

japan,-us.-reaffirm-readiness-to-use-‘all-steps’-to-combat-virus,-aso-says

🔥Japan, U.S. reaffirm readiness to use ‘all steps’ to combat virus, Aso says🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *