🔥Canada’s latest blockade? It’s at the end of B.C. Premier John Horgan’s driveway🔥

More than a dozen anti-pipeline protesters blocked the driveway of B.C. Premier’s John Horgan’s Victoria-area home Tuesday morning, to attempt a “citizen’s arrest” on Horgan and prevent him from attending today’s provincial budget announcement at the legislature.

However, the premier had already left home before the protesters had arrived. Instead, two of the activists were arrested by police, who found them lying on the premier’s driveway when they arrived on the scene at 8 a.m. PST.

The protest was carried out by Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island as a show of support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who have long opposed the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline across northern B.C., which would run through Wet’suwet’en territory.

RCMP cordoned off the area in front of the premier’s home, forcing media to the end of the street. By 8:20 a.m. PST, they began to arrest protesters who were still blocking the driveway.

Yet Heidi Eisenhuth, one of the protesters,

says the demonstration got the reaction it wanted. The premier, out of concern for his wife, had returned to his home half an hour after the police. When he did so, he reportedly lost his temper with the protesters. “He was very angry and he swore at us,” said Eisenhuth, with a chuckle. “That’s what we’re looking for — him, to understand how it feels.”

Horgan, along with his security detail, left his residence again, minutes after the activists were arrested.

“I think the B.C. government would love it if they could shut down protests right now, as would the federal government,” said Dan Roove, another protester present at the scene. “They’d love it if this went away.”

Opposition Leader Andrew Wilkinson issued a response on social media to the protest saying, “no one in B.C. should ever feel unsafe in their homes or at their workplace.”

That is not the way democracy works, he added.

Last Tuesday, hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to the B.C. legislature, on the same day that the government throne speech was delivered.

Wet’suwet’en protesters now blocking the Premier’s door at the Legislature. It’s ironic – when he neglects the rule of law, the matter finally lands on the doorstep of the top lawmaker himself, John Horgan. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/8GeBkAffDL — Laurie Throness (@LaurieThroness) February 11, 2020

With files from CTV