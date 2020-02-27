🔥Canada to stop paying towards Harry and Meghan's security 'within weeks'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Canada will stop paying for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within weeks, it has been announced.

Harry and Meghan moved to Canada last month after they decided to step back from royal duties and taxpayers in Canada have since been paying for some of their security costs.

It has now emerged the spending will stop within weeks as the couple transition away from royal life before March 31.

A spokesman for Public Safety Canada told the Standard: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances.

“The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

