🔥Canada to stop international flights, close borders except with U.S., Trudeau announces🔥

Canada will deny entry to Canada to people who aren’t Canadian citizens or permanent residents, Prime Minister Trudeau announced Monday in Ottawa.

The American land border will remain open and Canadians abroad can return into the country, but the door is being slammed close on visitors from elsewhere. The government also intends to continue to allow trade with other countries, but no visitors will be permitted.

All travellers who show COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to come to Canada, he added.

These measures come days after American president Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban on citizens of 26 European countries that took effect from midnight last Friday.

Late last week, Hajdu said a similar ban of imposing border measures between our country and the United States wouldn’t work.

“Canadians think we can stop this at the border. But what we see is a global pandemic, which means that border measures are highly ineffective and, in some cases, can create harm. We see that in countries that had the worst expressions, the tightest borders,” Hajdu explained Friday.

With files from Christopher Nardi.