🔥Canada (and coronavirus) may have killed the Olympics🔥

In this episode of Everything Should Be Better, Tristin Hopper explains how Canada led the way to postponing the Tokyo Olympics. Watch the video above, or read the transcript below.

It’s very rare that Canada leads the world in anything, but on Sunday night the Canadian Olympic Committee became the first to announce that if the Tokyo Olympics proceeded as scheduled, we wouldn’t be sending anyone to compete under the maple leaf.

Australia followed suit and then on Monday, Canadian International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound (that’s his real name), became the first to announce that it’s almost inevitable that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be at least postponed.

This is a really, really big deal. The modern Olympics have been going on since 1896, and they’ve gotten a bit of a reputation for meeting deadlines even under unbelievably adverse conditions.

Terrorists kidnap, torture and murder the athletes from an entire country’s Olympic team? The host country invades one of its neighbours, causing half the competitors to boycott in protest? The entire Olympics are hijacked into a giant spectacle to promote Nazi Freaking Germany? The host country is so crippled by political scandals, fiscal crises and the Zika virus that it would be a miracle if they could even pull off a touch football game? Nope; none of these have ranked as reasons to call off the games.

Until this week, there has only been one way to cancel or postpone an Olympics: The entire world has to go to war at once.

The 1916 Olympics were scratched because of the First World War. So, instead of the triathlon, you had the Battle of the Somme. Then World War Two took out two sets of summer and winter Olympics (back in those days, the winter and summer Olympics used to be held in the same year).

Oh, and here’s a fun fact: Those wars were almost always started by the country that had been scheduled to host the Olympics. The 1916 Olympics were to have been held in Kaiser Wilhelm’s Germany.

The 1940 and 1944 Olympics were to have been joint hosted in part by … Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan and Fascist Italy.

So this is the first time the Olympics have been postponed or cancelled for reasons other than the fact that the event’s would-be athletes are instead trying to kill each other. And this in itself is pretty incredible: The 20th century saw flu pandemic after flu pandemic, and not one managed to line up with an Olympic year. The closest we came was the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp Belgium, which happened only a few months after the worst of the Spanish Flu. Technically, the flu was still burning itself out in some corners of the globe, but the threat has passed for most of the competing nations.

But make no mistake that it isn’t a fantastic idea to put off the Tokyo Games. There are few things better at spreading disease than holding an international games meet-up. Athletes have been called “superspreaders” of disease because they sweat, they hug and slap each other a lot, and, particularly in the case of the Olympics, they have a lot of anonymous sex. Already, sports venues have proved to be primary vectors for coronavirus. The Staples Centre was instrumental in spreading the virus through Southern California, and even here in Canada, a curling bonspiel organized by medical professionals left a trail of at least a dozen infections. Actually, the disease has already hit an Olympian: South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh called COVID-19 the worst virus he has ever encountered.

So, the bad news is that we’re still stuck in the waking nightmare of being chewed through by a virus we can’t control. But the good news is that we were smart enough to put off our Olympian-ing until we get tamp the thing down. And you owe it all to Canada for showing you the way.