🔥Can wearing rings put your health at risk?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK topped 300 on Monday, with five deaths. Total infections worldwide are at more than 100,000.

But in a special meeting on Monday, the British government decided not to encourage “social distancing”, which would mean asking more people to work from home, closing schools and restricting public transport, among other measures.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said this decision was based on advice that “acting too early creates its own risks”.

So what can we do to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep ourselves and others healthy?

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock gestures as he talks about coronavirus at the annual conference of the British Chambers of Commerce in London (REUTERS)

Can wearing rings impact your health?

Public Health England (PHE), a government agency that works to improve the nation’s health, said in its advice to healthcare workers that “rings (other than a plain smooth band), wrist watches and wrist jewellery must not be worn by staff.”

But there is no guidance on removing rings for the general public.

A PHE spokesman told the Standard: “There is thorough hand washing advice out there.”

He added that PHE doesn’t want to go into specific details around jewellery and rings, because this risks causing confusion.

The spokesman added: “There is an element of using common sense that comes into play.”

Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home

Lisa Ackerley, chair of the food special interest group at the Royal Society for Public Health, told the Standard: “It’s unlikely that rings are much of an issue for the general population as the contamination will be most likely picked up on finger tips and palms rather than under the rings.

“Good handwashing with soap will clean the contamination away.”

Last week The Sun reported that a nurse in Australia recommended cleaning jewellery to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

She said: “So, no matter how often you wash your hands – 20 seconds to the lyrics of the Happy Birthday song – you’ll effectively be rolling around in all that grime you’ve been trying to avoid all day, or letting it build-up in all of your rings – gross.”

Coronavirus – In pictures

How long does coronavirus survive on objects?

Experts believe that coronavirus is transmitted through airborne droplets – from coughing for example.

But you can also catch the virus off hard surfaces like kitchen counters or doorknobs.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that the virus “may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days.

“This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment).”

The WHO advises spraying surfaces with disinfectant to kill the virus.

World Health Organisation Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan (AFP via Getty Images)

What are the official hand washing guidelines?

The government has made hand washing the centre of its public health advice.

Matt Hancock said in a statement earlier this month that “washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

The government is running adverts promoting hand washing in the print media, on the radio, online and in public places, including on billboards.

PHE advises the public to “wash your hands more often than usual, for 20 seconds using soap and hot water, particularly after coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose, or after being in public areas where other people are doing so.

“Use hand sanitiser if that’s all you have access to.”