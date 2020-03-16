🔥Can I get a refund on my theatre tickets if shows are cancelled due to coronavirus?🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Theatre shows are now beginning to close soon in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite theatres on Broadway all shutting their doors last week, the West End has not yet formally, with extra safety measures in place.

A statement from the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) last week said: “Official advice states that there is currently no clear rationale to cancel events or postpone most international travel, and the government encourages business as usual.”

Now, SOLT has confirmed that in the event of show runs being cancelled, customers will be entitled to full refunds. But what about getting refunds for shows you are unable to attend due to self-isolation or illness?

You can follow our run-down of which shows and theatres in London are being closed here. So far, the Old Vic, Young Vic and Menier Chocolate Factory are among them, and are issuing refunds for cancelled shows – but asking for donations from those who can afford it.

Things are expected to change very quickly, but at the moment, most West End shows are still scheduled to run as planned, so here’s what you need to know about your tickets should you be ill, self-isolating or unable to attend.

ATG theatres are asking those who are unwell or have been asked to self-isolate to fill in the exchange form on their website to request a ticket for a different performance.

These are the theatres affected:

Lyceum Theatre (The Lion King)

Apollo Victoria Theatre (Wicked)

Savoy Theatre (9 to 5 the Musical; Sunday in the Park with George, from June)

Piccadilly Theatre (Pretty Woman)

Phoenix Theatre (Come From Away)

Fortune Theatre (The Woman In Black; Austentatious)

Duke of York’s Theatre (Blithe Spirit; The Doctor, from April; The Pillowman, from July)

Harold Pinter Theatre (Uncle Vanya; The Watsons, from May)

Playhouse Theatre (The Seagull; A Doll’s House, from June)

Ambassadors Theatre (Baby Reindeer, from April; The Shark is Broken, from May)

Trafalgar Studios (On Blueberry Hill; Shook, from April; Angels of the North, from May)

Delfont Mackintosh theatres are all offering free exchanges to anyone feeling ill, choosing to self-isolate and unable to attend due to travel restrictions. Full refunds will be given if shows are cancelled or theatres closed. They have asked only those wishing to change performances taking place in the next five days to get in contact at the moment as service teams are very busy.

These are the theatres affected:

Gielgud Theatre (The Upstart Crow; To Kill A Mockingbird, from May)

Noel Coward Theatre (Dear Evan Hansen)

Novello Theatre (Novello Theatre)

Prince Edward Theatre (Mary Poppins)

Prince of Wales Theatre (Book of Mormon)

Sondheim Theatre (Les Miserables)

Victoria Palace Theatre (Hamilton)

Wyndhams Theatre (Leopoldstadt)

Her Majesty’s Theatre (Phantom of the Opera)

LW Theatres are offering exchanges and re-sale options to those affected. If you can’t make the exchange date, there is nothing to say you will be refunded however the theatres will help you re-sell your ticket at face value. There’s no guarantee it will be bought though.

For those who booked directly with them and have Booking Protect, refunds will be issued – however this can’t be added at a later date if you didn’t buy it with the ticket. Booking Protect does have a lot of Ts & Cs, including the need for a doctor’s report, so make sure to check these.

These are the theatres affected:

Adelphi Theatre (Waitress)

Cambridge Theatre (Matilda)

The Other Palace (Be More Chill)

London Palladium (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, from July)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest musical Cinderella, which will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, was one of the first to postpone opening until October.

Nimax Theatres are also offering free exchanges for those unable to attend due to illness, self-isolation or travel restrictions.

These are the theatres affected:

Garrick Theatre (City of Angels)

Apollo Theatre (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie)

Duchess Theatre (The Play That Goes Wrong)

Lyric Theatre (Thriller! Live)

Vaudeville Theatre (Magic Goes Wrong)

Palace Theatre (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

As for other West End theatres, the Dominion Theatre (The Prince of Egypt) and Aldwych Theatre (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) also allow ticket exchanges, but not full refunds at the moment. Tickets to & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre are also non-refundable but there are exchanges for those unable to attend, if you contact the box office. Refunds are also currently not available at the Arts Theatre (Six), but the box office will help with resale if possible.

If you have booked through Ticketmaster, you will be issued a refund if performances are cancelled. However, if the performance is scheduled to go ahead, they won’t give you a refund. In special instances, for example inability to attend because of travel restrictions, customers can request a refund from the helpdesk. For performances that are moved to a new date, your original ticket will be valid, but you can also get a refund if you can’t make the rescheduled performance.

Keep up to date with which shows are closing here.

