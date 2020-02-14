🔥Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Since news of the coronavirus broke, face masks seem to have become an essential part of the fight against the spread.

Production of the masks has been affected by the shutdown of China’s workforce to prevent the virus known as COVID-19 spreading.

Shortages of surgical protections are being reported worldwide, including in the UK.

But does wearing a mask actually help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, masks are only needed for those looking after people with COVID-19, as well as those already diagnosed with the virus.

Dr Jonas Nilsen, co-founder and MD of Practio, told the Standard: “COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.

“Facial masks can help limit the spread of respiratory droplets from an infected person when that person coughs or sneezes and thus decrease the risk of the disease spreading.

“Facial masks can however also provide some protection to healthy individuals as facial masks of good quality can block respiratory droplets from the surroundings from being inhaled.”

However, the WHO goes on to add that “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water”.

Instructions have also been given out about the best practice for putting on face coverings.

Hands should be washed with alcohol-based soaps and water, before masks are put on and checked to make sure there are no gaps between the face and the mask.

Washing your hands is also key to stopping yourself from getting infected (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Not any mask will do in the case of COVID-19.

In order to make sure the virus cannot get through, the mask must be of N-95 type.

Dr Nilsen added: “Facial masks must be of the N95-type, which block 95 percent of small particles.

“Paper masks do not provide much protection against inhaled droplets but might limit the spread from infected individuals to some extent.

“Military gas masks intended for biochemical warfare will obviously provide good protection but is probably not a feasible option for the mass population.“

Masks do not work forever and should not be reused.

The WHO adds that masks should be removed if they get wet, and the front should not be touched.

As well as this advice on masks, the NHS say other methods to help prevent the spread of the disease include putting tissues in the bin straight away, covering your mouth and nose with your sleeve (not hands) when you sneeze, washing your hands with soap and water often and avoiding people who are ill.

Dr Nilsen concludes: “Good hand hygiene is a prerequisite for any facial masks to work as the hands are needed to place the mask correctly over the mouth and nose.

“Any virus particles on the hands would be transferred to the mouth, nose or eyes when putting on the facial masks if not washed and disinfected beforehand.

“N95-facial masks can be an additional protection for those at risk but must never replace good hand hygiene practices.”