🔥Can a human charger really recharge your batteries? We put it to the test🔥

When people talk about recharging their batteries, they could be referring to all manner of things; it covers everything from restorative yoga classes, to drinking wine in the bath. But while the journey differs, the destination remains the same. Ultimately, we “recharge our batteries” in the pursuit of relaxation. We take breaks from the stresses of modern life with the end goal of feeling refreshed and energised when we return to it.

My personal preference would be leaving the country for a week, but that’s a costly undertaking so I’ve decided to try a more literal approach. Reader, I am recharging my batteries using a HumanCharger. Made by Finnish tech company Valkee, the HumanCharger works on the premise that bright light can stimulate photosensitive receptors in the brain, which can increase levels of serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline. The result, says Valkee, is “you experience an increase in energy levels, improved mood and mental alertness”.

Maybe you use a SAD lamp to wake you up in the mornings? Perhaps you’ve tried Chroma Yoga, where different colours of light are used to encourage different moods. The HumanCharger is the newest iteration of these light therapies. Retailing at £175, it works much like an iPhone charger; you simply plug yourself in and begin charging. If you’re wondering which orifice a human charges through, it’s the ears…obviously. So here I am, lying down on my bed, my HumanCharger headphones plugged in, pulses of bright light blasting down my ear canal and into my brain (or something). Like the phone lying dormant next to me, I am on charge. But while my iPhone will take a couple of hours to hit 100 per cent, I will take just 12 minutes. Great!

Twelve minutes pass and sadly the experience of being charged is incredibly underwhelming. Although it happened through earphones, I heard nothing. I glance bitterly at the lightning bolt in the corner of my iPhone; charged, I am not. I continue using it over the next few days. I want to have 100 per cent energy but by Friday evening I’m sure I’m only hovering around 43 per cent.

“It’s an interesting idea but I’m quite sceptical,” says Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of virtual psychology clinic, My Online Therapy. “There is some evidence around light-exposure therapies having some effectiveness [in treating] Seasonal Affective Disorder but it’s an area of research where the evidence can be conflicted. It’s hard to say if it’s the light that improves our mood or the fact that in winter you’re more restricted in terms of the activities that you can do.”

In a flash: Valkee’s device is a form of pocket-sized light therapy

While the HumanCharger may not be the most effective way to combat low energy, Dr Touroni appreciates the need to recharge — especially during the winter when we’re exposed to less sunlight, which does have some links to low mood and tiredness. “Exercise can be effective and when we do classes such as spinning, there might be bright lights used to get adrenaline pumping,” she explains.

“Mindfulness and meditation are also perceived to be helpful in terms of maintaining a sense of positive wellbeing. Scheduling time off — whether that’s going on holiday or just trying to balance daily life with time to yourself — is also important.”

Perhaps the problem with the HumanCharger is that its makers have taken the metaphor too literally. While “recharging the batteries” is a simple enough idea, it’s one that evades definition. For some it’s about interacting with loved ones, while for others it requires total solitude. Racing a stranger at a spinning class or lying silently for an hour can both offer a sense of the elusive state, but ultimately we all deal with stress and low energy differently. So while I have no intention of revisiting the device, what it has taught me is that we don’t need to plug in to check out. Thanks HumanCharger, but I’d rather spend £175 on boxing and bath bombs.