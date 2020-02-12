🔥CAMRA Pub of the Year 2020: The Bell Inn, owned by same family for 250 years, wins top prize🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A Berkshire pub owned by the same family for 250 years has been named Campaign For Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Pub of the Year for 2020.

The Bell Inn in Aldworth came out on top from a national shortlist of sixteen pubs, which was then whittled down to four finalists. CAMRA’s top pub in London was named as the Hope in Carshalton, but the venue failed to break through into the final four.

The Hope does, however, celebrate its fifth year as the winner of the London category, and commemorated the achievement by launching five new cask ales when the shortlist was announced in autumn.

Joining The Bell Inn in the top four this year were the Swan With Two Necks in Pendleton, the George & Dragon in Hudswell and the Red Lion in Preston, Hertfordshire.

The Bell Inn is the only pub in Berkshire to boast a Grade II-listed interior, and last won CAMRA’s Pub of the Year award thirty years ago to the day. It was praised by the judges for this year’s prize for its community focus and relaxed atmosphere.

“The judges were impressed with how a stranger entering the pub was treated like a regular straight away,” said competition organised Ben Wilkinson. “It’s clear that the local customers use the pub as a community centre as well as a place to drink, and the warm welcome and knowledgeable staff made us feel right at home.“

Owner Hugh Macaulay said: “The Bell Inn has been in my family for 250 years and my mother and father were running it when we last won the award.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be recognised for driving quality year after year. Not much has changed because we have kept our interior unspoilt all this time, and intend to keep it that way for years to come.”

CAMRA is an independent organisation that champions the protection and promotion of community pubs and real ale, cider and perry.