🔥Campaigner loses Court of Appeal challenge over gender-neutral passports🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A campaigner has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over gender-neutral passports.

Leading judges delivered their ruling in the latest round of a legal battle over “X”(for unspecified) passports.

The challenge was brought by Christie Elan-Cane, a campaigner who has fought for legal and social recognition for non-gendered identity for over 25 years, and who believes the UK’s passport application process, which requires individuals to indicate whether they are male or female, is “inherently discriminatory”.

At a hearing in December, three senior judges were told that the Government’s current policy on gender-neutral passports is “unlawful” and breaches human rights laws.

Elan-Cane took the case to the Court of Appeal after a judicial review action was dismissed by the High Court in June 2018.

The appeal, contested by the Home Office, centred on the lawfulness of the current policy administered by Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO), which is part of the Home Office.

It has been argued that the policy breaches the right to respect private life, and the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of gender or sex, under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).