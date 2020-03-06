🔥Camilla's call to end the 'power of coercive control and violence in the home'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Cornwall today made an impassioned plea to tackle domestic abuse and help those who suffer in silence.

With two women a week in Britain dying at the hands of their partners, Camilla, president of Women Of The World, called for urgent action to end the “power of coercive control and violence” in the home.

At the opening of the WOW Festival at the Southbank Centre this morning, the duchess said: “I find it almost impossible to think that any friend of mine might be living under that horrific threat, without my knowing it, but that is the power of coercive control and violence in the home.

“It is characterised by silence — silence from those that suffer, silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse. This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children and men carrying the burden of shame.

“It prevents them from speaking out about the abuse and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst it can be fatal.”

The festival runs for three days to explore the state of gender equality across the globe and features speakers, activists and performers.

The duchess spoke at its opening session, Domestic Violence — Everyone’s Problem. Afterwards she used her first ever hashtag, #EveryonesProblem, to support a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence and coercive control. The initiative is led by a number of charities, including Refuge and SafeLives.

Camilla, a long-time champion in the fight to end domestic abuse, went on: “Charity begins at home. But so does domestic violence. Three-quarters of violence against women happens in a place where a woman should feel safest — her own home.

“And just imagine: one in four women in this country will suffer domestic violence in their lifetime.”

She added: “We all welcome the new laws on coercive control, but laws alone cannot change behaviour.

“The dial is moving forward, but last year, two women a week were killed by current or former partners in England and Wales alone. We are in 2020, and still these abused people all over the country cannot feel secure and safe at home.

“What can be done? We must bring this taboo subject out in the open and talk about it. We all need to understand what coercive control is, how insidious it is, and how it so often leads to repeated violence.”

The duchess added: “Of course, it is not always men who abuse. It is not always women who are abused. Let’s not forget that this is a complicated issue.

“The campaign to end domestic violence needs the voices of men as well as women challenging the cultural, economic and political context in which we all experience the world.

“We will all benefit from building a society which will simply not tolerate this heinous crime any longer.”

Launched by theatre director and producer Jude Kelly in 2010, WOW festivals aim to celebrate women and girls by raising awareness of the issues that prevent them achieving their potential and discussing solutions together.

To date WOW has reached over two million people in 17 countries on six continents with more than 80 festivals and events held.

Camilla became president of WOW in 2015 having been involved with the organisation since 2010.