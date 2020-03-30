🔥Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and more perform at Elton John's iHeartRadio Living Room concert🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Elton John, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish were among the artists to perform as part of a star-studded livestream this weekend.

The musicians joined together for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, broadcast on March 29, to raise funds for two charities, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Each artist joined in from their own homes, with John hosting the concert.

“We thought that we’d put on a little show for you,” John said. “We know that your concerns are a mile high, and we hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul.”

The hour-long concert featured Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — a couple who are self-isolating together — who delivered an acoustic version of My Oh My.

Alicia Keys played through a stripped-back version of her song Underdog, while Mariah Carey performed Always Be My Baby from her home studio.

Despite earlier saying that he was quarantined “in the only house I’ve ever been without a piano”, John did eventually manage to source a keyboard for a rendition of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish performed her hit single Bad Guy alongside her songwriting brother Finneas, while Dave Grohl appeared with his guitar to play My Hero, dedicated it to America’s health workers.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong picked Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and the Backstreet Boys performed I Want It That Way, with each member streaming from their own homes.

You can watch back the whole thing on YouTube now: