🔥Camila Cabello poses with her dad on the Grammys red carpet after moving him to tears with performance of her song First Man🔥

Camilla Cabello posed with her dad Alejandro on the Grammys red carpet last night, after moving him to tears with an emotional performance of her track First Man.

The song is a moving ballad addressed to her 51-year-old father.

It is taken from the 22-year-old’s latest album, Romance, which was released last month.

In the song, Camila explains to her dad that she’s met ‘the one’, insisting ‘I swear on my heart that he’s a good man.’

Other lyrics include: ‘I promise he loves me, he’d never hurt me, you held me so tight, now someone else can, but you were the first man that really loved me.’

Tissues please.

Camila and Shaun Mendes were up for pop duo/group performance at last night’s ceremony, for their hit Senorita.

However, they were beaten by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road (Remix).

They lost out after the most talked-about pair in pop said they’d collect the award in their underwear if they won.

Well, according to Camila at least.

Speaking to Radio.com, the Havana singer said: ‘If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That’s a promise.’

The star was referring to the memorable moment that Twenty One Pilots dropped trou after winning their award for pop duo/group performance in 2017.

Camila then added: ‘Just kidding. It’s not [a promise]. I gotta work out before I do that.’

There’s always next year, CC.

The biggest winner of last night’s Grammys was 18-year-old Billie Eilish, who took home six awards, including the Grammys big four; record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist.





