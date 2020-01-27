🔥Camila Cabello has everyone in tears as she dedicates First Man to her dad at the Grammys🔥

Havana singer Camila Cabello dedicated her Grammys performance to a very special man last night – and it wasn’t her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The 22-year-old moved the audience to tears as she dedicated her single, First Man, to her father Alejandro as he sat in the audience.

Camila stood in front of him, serenading him as she sang her heart out and then shared a loving hug with her pops as the audience cheered.

The pop sensation may be loved up with her beau Shawn, who she was nominated for an award with for their hit Senorita, but last night’s awards were all about her old man.

She gave a stunning performance of her single First Man, which is off her second studio album, Romance.

Old photos and home videos of Camila with her dad were projected onto the wall behind her as she belted the tune out.

It melted our hearts.

And when she walked down to her dad to sing directly to him as he sat in the front row, he was moved to tears.

As was most of the audience, including Gwen Stefani.

Camila later shared the sweet video on her Instagram to tell her story.

She wrote: ‘A year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.

‘I came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me.

‘I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly, for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into.

‘I dedicate this to all dads out there – the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts.’

Please someone pass the tissues.





