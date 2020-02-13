🔥Camden Town Brewery to revamp its original London home🔥

Camden Town Brewery on Thursday outlined plans to invest in revamping its original north London home where it first made Hells lager a decade ago.

The beer firm, now owned by drinks giant AB InBev, has done most of its production in Enfield since 2017. Its first site under arches in Kentish Town, which now comprises a small bar and brewery, will undergo a £2.5 million makeover.

Plans include creating a larger bar, a 50-seat restaurant, outdoor dining space and a shop.

New brewery tours will also be offered.

Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery, said the changes are “extensive” and the company is aiming to create an “oasis for beer drinkers”.

He added: “As the home of Hells, we will continue to bring the freshest beer experience and now with the extensive changes, we’ll have the capacity and resource to be able to not only offer but also host one of the very best beer drinking experiences.”

The site is scheduled to open this summer.