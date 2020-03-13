At the Loblaws grocery store on Queen Street West in downtown Toronto this Friday afternoon, an air of caution prevailed. It wasn’t exactly the picture of apocalyptic hysteria that years of Hollywood blockbusters on the subject have trained us to imagine of the dawn of a global crisis — no writhing mass of berserk shoppers clawing at one another to claim the last can of baked beans, no frenzied shrieks as the frail and feeble are trodden beneath the heels of the lunatic mob. But the mood seemed distinctly harried as the crowd loaded their carts with whatever they deemed essential, prudently stocking up on jumbo bags of Flamin’ Hot Doritos and economy-size boxes of macaroni and cheese. Everyone looked quite calm, preparing for the end of the world. But the calm was fraught with warning — it said they were on the razor’s edge of utter panic.

Lunchtime at Loblaws is ordinarily the province of millennials who do shift work or industrious stay-at-home moms — a select few, reliably small in number, handily dwarfed by the immense queue for chicken sandwiches at the takeaway counter near the deli section by the entrance to the store. Now the lunch line virtually nonexistent, while the aisles in the store itself teemed with people, each of them clutching a cart on the verge of spilling over. Exhausted cashiers stared dead-eyed at lines of impatient shoppers that sprawled from the registers back to the refrigerators in the rear. A man I nearly collided with as I took a tight corner around the pasta aisle shot me an almost murderous look. “Be careful,” he urged. Packed sardine-tight, moving rapidly, everyone seemed afraid to actually touch.

Frozen Goods was a wasteland of depredation. Entire freezers had been ransacked: they were practically out of frozen fish and chicken nuggets, of burger patties and Hungry Man dinners. The only frozen pizzas left were a handful of the chocolate dessert pies; the place had been cleaned out even of Hawaiian. There were hardly any frozen fruits or vegetables left, just coconut and mango, the odd bag of organic peas. Ice cream was in short supply, shockingly — there was a massive hole where the value-size tubs of Chapman’s vanilla ought to be, and even boutique brands like Ben & Jerry’s had been all but depleted. Clearly some are anticipating a marathon self-quarantine, if emergency-supply pints of Chunky Monkey are called for. These are the stockpiling efforts of a society that’s very confused.

And then there was the toilet paper aisle. My God, the toilet paper aisle: the sight of a shopping massacre, annihilated by unnecessary accumulation, devastated by the desire to hoard. Miles and miles of empty shelves, not a square of two-ply left on the premises, as meanwhile shoppers stood stranded before the bare displays, alarmed and dumbfounded. What on earth is happening with the toilet paper situation? In the face of a serious respiratory disease, we have collectively decided that our number-one priority is the comfortable use of the toilet, and have therefore amassed ten-month supplies of Charmin, just in case. For what disaster are these people preparing? Is it simply a chain reaction to increased demand — a lemmings-like impulse to stock up because we’ve heard others have been? It’s the most inexplicable side effect of COVID-19. And at grocery stores now it’s the strangest sight.



Calum Marsh/National Post

They actually had some toilet paper for sale across the road, at Shoppers Drug Mart — a few dozen 12-roll bags, still in the cardboard boxes they were shipped in, carelessly torn open and left to be plundered in the middle of the sales floor. As for the official toilet paper aisle, it had of course already been cleaned out, and one can conclude the employees felt the stuff was simply being sold too quickly to bother merchandising. On the whole, though, the pharmacy was in a state of considerably less disarray than the grocery store, if only temporarily. The sensation that the veneer of composure and politesse might at any moment vanish, replaced by unmasked frenzy, was difficult to shake. This was clearly only the beginning, independent of the direction the disease itself will head. Emotions will run higher still, and that calm will turn to dread.

Incidentally, it did turn to frenzy and dread at Loblaws, only about an hour after I wandered out. A fight erupted in the middle of the store; a gun was recovered; two people have been hospitalized, with more information about the context no doubt on the way. As ordinary people continue to flock to grocery stores such as Loblaws, increasingly desperate to be prepared for whatever is or might be happening, so too will tensions of the kind that provoke fights steeply mount. And while we may not need to fear contracting COVID-19 particularly, we should be aware of the danger presented by the attendant panic — the recklessness and violence that might arise when a whole lot of well-meaning but terrified people suddenly feel alarmed. You almost certainly do not need vast reserves of toilet paper to survive this pandemic. And trying to buy toilet paper, no one deserves to die.