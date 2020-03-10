🔥Call of Duty: Warzone has finally been revealed🔥

Gaming’s worst kept secret, Call of Duty: Warzone, has officially been revealed by Activision.

The game is free-to-play by anyone and is a standalone battle royale instead of another game mode added to Modern Warfare.

Warzone will feature 150 players duking it out in squads of three to be the last ones standing, all the while trying to stay ahead of a toxic cloud of gas.

It’s also launching with another mode called Plunder, which is all about earning money and, of course, stealing hard-fought cash from other players you best.

From mountain ranges to cities, the huge map Verdansk is an amalgamation of a bunch of Call of Duty multiplayer players maps old and new.

Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam; the zones take place across different environment types like cities and rural areas for unique engagements.

Owing to the size of the map, which spans an expansive city with multiple named zones and well over 300 points of interest, you’ll want to use vehicles to get around.

Warzone will feature helicopters, ATVs, tactical rovers, cargo trucks and SUVs to help players traverse the sprawling map, but you better get them before someone else does.

Squad up and get ready to drop in (Activision)

Previously leaked, the Gulag will be in the game as a way to respawn.

Only in the battle royale mode (not Plunder), and upon your first elimination, you’ll be taken as a “Prisoner of Warzone” and thrown into the Gulag.

From there you’ll battle it out in 1v1 fights for the sweetest reward – being able to respawn and drop back into Verdansk.

If you lose, you’ll still be able to revive if your squad cares enough about you (and has enough cash to buy the redeploy).

Both modes let your squad select a special contract, which will give you an objective which grants extra cash, loot or abilities upon completion.

You’ll want to spend your cash to Buy Stations where you can purchase respawn tokens, revival kits and killstreak abilities,

Players new to Call of Duty can jump into training mode, where they can learn the basic mechanics and hone their skills before jumping into full online battle royale matches.

Warzone is available to all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, supporting cross-platform play.

People who own Modern Warfare will be able to play before everyone else today as Warzone will be launch for those players at 3 pm GMT. It will then be available to everyone four hours later at 7 pm GMT, however, the download size is reportedly 101GB on PlayStation 4.

Best get clearing some space for Warzone.