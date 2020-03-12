Call of Duty’s free battle royale game, Warzone, hit six million players in its first 24 hours – which is more launch-day players than Apex Legends and Fortnite.

The impressive number was announced by the Call of Duty Twitter account after a full day of Warzone being live.

For a free battle royale game, the likes of which include Apex Legends and Fortnite, that number is huge.

In comparison, Apex Legends hit 2.5 million players in 24 hours of its launch and 10 million players in three days – even though the game released without any prior marketing or announcements by Respawn Entertainment.

Fortnite, on the other hand, tallied one million players on launch day and took two weeks to reach 10 million players.

With this in mind, Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be in for some impressive growth going forward.

Warzone is free-to-play by anyone and is a standalone battle royale game instead of another mode added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Warzone features 150 players duking it out in squads of three to be the last ones standing, all the while trying to stay ahead of a toxic cloud of gas.

It also has another mode called Plunder, which is all about earning money and, of course, stealing hard-fought cash from other players you best.

You can download Warzone on your PS4, Xbox or PC now.