🔥Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare fans can now buy a Tamagotchi that feeds on murder – and it is as bizarre as it sounds🔥

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has added a new item – and it’s pretty out there!

Dialling it back to the late 1990s, Infinity Ward pays homage to the Tamagotchi with its cleverly-named ‘Tamogunchi’.

Available to purchase from the in-game store for a steep 1000 CoD points (around £10), the Tomogunchi appears on your avatar’s arm like a wristwatch and – wait for it – also grows depending on how many opponents you kill in multiplayer mode.

While the pack also comes with an emblem, a calling card, sticker, charm and spray, what people really want is this weird little pet pal.

There are a number of different animals that could hatch from the egg… (Activision)

During a match, you can check on your adorable kill-hungry pet and feed it, monitor their mood and help it grow.

Don’t get distracted though, because someone will easily pick you off for checking in.

The watch also has the classic mood symbols from the Tamagotchis of old, ranging from hungry, dirty, unruly and sleepy.

To provide sweet nourishment to your needy pet, you must head into combat and begin a rampage to feed your Tomogunchi; providing sustenance in the form of kills, objective scoring, killstreaks and winning.

Failure to provide these basic needs will result in your Tomogunchi going from happy, to neutral, to sad and then, it will tragically die.

Activision provided a detailed blog post about using the Tomogunchi and how it will grow from an egg to an adult.