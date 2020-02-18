🔥Call of Duty Modern Warfare could be getting a Battle Royale mode soon🔥

Since the start of Modern Warfare season two, Call of Duty has been dropping hints that a battle royale game mode is in the works for the series.

The mode, thought to be called “Warzone”, has been subject to speculation after players found data in the game’s files when season two went live last week.

Season two launched on Tuesday, February 11 and since then a mysterious “classified” game mode has appeared in the game’s menu, thought to be the highly-anticipated battle royale mode.

Talking with VGC, developers at Activision have essentially confirmed that Warzone will be available in early March.

Typically, battle royale games feature many online players competing against each other to be the last one, or the last team standing at the end.

(Activision)

These game modes, arguably first made popular by Fortnite, usually sees a character starting with nothing, before being tasked with scavenging for the best equipment to survive and eliminating all the other opponents to win the game.

Call of Duty will be the next game to throw its hat into the near-saturated ring of battle royales, joining the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

It’ll be interesting to see if Warzone will offer anything different to what we’ve already seen from this genre, or if it will be more of the same.

When the mode is finally released, Warzone will instantly unlock for all owners of Modern Warfare, while also being released as a standalone game for free.

Modern Warfare usually introduces new updates on Tuesdays and with March just around the corner, the new game mode could be dropping anywhere between two to five weeks from now.

