🔥Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare back at UK number one – Games charts 25 January🔥

Contents 1 UK all formats retail chart – 25 January

UK all formats retail chart – 25 January 2 Japanese console chart – 19 January

Japanese console chart – 19 January 3 U.S. all formats chart – November



UK all formats retail chart – 25 January 1 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)



2 (1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4/XO)



3 (4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)



4 (8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)



5 (3) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)



6 (5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)



7 (14)Just Dance 2020 (NS/PS4/Wii/XO)



8 (7) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)



9 (10)Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)



10(15)The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild (NS/Wii U) Ukie Games Charts©, compiled by GfK





Japanese console chart – 19 January 1 (-) Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4)



2 (-) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)



3 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)



4 (2) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)



5 (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 14 (PS4)



6 (-) Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE (NS)



7 (4) Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (NS)



8 (3) Minecraft (NS)



9 (6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)



10(5) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) (C)2019 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.





U.S. all formats chart – November 1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)



2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)



3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*



4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*



5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*



6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)



7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)



8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)



9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)



10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)* *does not include digital sales



does not include Steam sales Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales The NPD Group/NPD Funworld

