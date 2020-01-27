Home NEWS 🔥Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare back at UK number one – Games...

🔥Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare back at UK number one – Games charts 25 January🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
6
0
call-of-duty:-modern-warfare-back-at-uk-number-one-–-games-charts-25-january

author image



UK all formats retail chart – 25 January

1 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)


2 (1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4/XO)


3 (4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)


4 (8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)


5 (3) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)


6 (5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)


7 (14)Just Dance 2020 (NS/PS4/Wii/XO)


8 (7) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)


9 (10)Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)


10(15)The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild (NS/Wii U)

Ukie Games Charts©, compiled by GfK



Japanese console chart – 19 January

1 (-) Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4)


2 (-) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)


3 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)


4 (2) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)


5 (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 14 (PS4)


6 (-) Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE (NS)


7 (4) Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (NS)


8 (3) Minecraft (NS)


9 (6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)


10(5) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)

(C)2019 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.



U.S. all formats chart – November

1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)


2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)


3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*


4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*


5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*


6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)


7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)


8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)


9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)


10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)*

*does not include digital sales


does not include Steam sales

Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales

The NPD Group/NPD Funworld

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot straight in at UK number one – Games charts 18 January

MORE: FIFA 20 returns to UK number one – Games charts 11 January

MORE: Call Of Duty is first number one of 2020 – Games charts 4 January


Gaming

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here