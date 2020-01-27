🔥Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare back at UK number one – Games charts 25 January🔥

Contents
UK all formats retail chart – 25 January
1 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)
2 (1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4/XO)
3 (4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)
4 (8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)
5 (3) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)
6 (5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)
7 (14)Just Dance 2020 (NS/PS4/Wii/XO)
8 (7) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)
9 (10)Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)
10(15)The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild (NS/Wii U)
Ukie Games Charts©, compiled by GfK
Japanese console chart – 19 January
1 (-) Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4)
2 (-) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)
3 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)
4 (2) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)
5 (-) Romance Of The Three Kingdoms 14 (PS4)
6 (-) Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE (NS)
7 (4) Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (NS)
8 (3) Minecraft (NS)
9 (6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)
10(5) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)
(C)2019 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.
U.S. all formats chart – November
1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)
2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)
3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*
4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*
5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*
6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)
7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)
8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)
9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)
10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)*
*does not include digital sales
does not include Steam sales
Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales
The NPD Group/NPD Funworld
