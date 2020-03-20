🔥California residents given strict orders to stay indoors during coronavirus outbreak as government clamps down on socialising🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

America’s most populated state is ordering its residents to stay behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom made the order after warning that more than half of the state’s 40 million people are projected to be infected with the virus in the next eight weeks.

It is the most drastic move so far in the United States and one New York, which has been hit harder by the outbreak, has so far resisted.

Mr Newsom’s “stay at home” order came as Covid-19 cases in the US surged to 14,000 with 205 deaths. Nineteen people have died and more than 900 have tested positive for the disease in California while the number of cases in New York doubled yesterday to 3,954 – more than in the whole of the UK .

The governor cited a model by state planners that suggests 56 per cent of Californians, or more than 25 million people, could soon fall sick with the virus.

A homeless person stands on the sidewalk in Los Angeles, California (AFP via Getty Images)

“I think it’s time I tell you what I tell my family,” he said. “We will look back at these decisions as pivotal.

“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. We need to recognise reality,” he added.

Under the order, non-essential businesses will be forced to close and people will only be allowed out of their homes to buy food or medicine or walk dogs or take other forms of exercise that don’t involve groups.

San Francisco and other Northern California counties were already subject to similarly restrictive measures.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN he fears America’s most intensely populated city will run out of medical supplies in three weeks if the “explosion” of infections that has claimed 25 lives in the Big Apple so far continues unchecked.

The near-empty Freeway 110 in Los Angeles (AFP via Getty Images)

Other states continued to implement less restrictive lockdowns – with Texas declaring a public health disaster for the first time since 1901 – as a new report published today suggests Americans of all ages and not just the elderly are among those with the most serious symptoms.

Using data based on the first 2,500 people to contract the bug in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed that nearly 40% of patients taken to hospital with the virus were aged between 20 and 54.

While adults over 70 were the most likely to die or be hospitalised, nearly half the 121 Americans initially taken to hospital were under 65, according to the study.

“I think everyone should be paying attention to this,” Stephen S. Morse, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told the New York Times.

“It’s not just going to be the elderly. There will be people age 20 and up. They do have to be careful, even if they think that they’re young and healthy,” he added.

Last night, the White House cancelled the planned June G7 meeting at Camp David for the leaders of the world’s top seven economic powers, deciding to meet instead by video conference.

Donald Trump has called off the G7 leaders summit due to coronavirus (AP)

NASA also suspended its operations at bases in New Orleans and Mississippi, potentially delaying a planned mission to the moon in 2024.

The move came after a confirmed case at NASA’s Stennis Space Centre in Mississippi.

A 34-year-old has died in California after testing positive for the virus following a trip to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, a cancer survivor, died two weeks after developing a cough while visiting the theme parks, which closed on Monday until at least the end of the month.

In Washington, two Republican lawmakers were facing an angry backlash over reports they dumped millions worth of stocks after attending a private Capitol Hill briefing on the coronavirus in January.

According to ProPublica, Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of stock holdings in 33 different transactions in February, a week before the markets crashed.

The Daily Beast claimed Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffleris also sold millions of dollars worth of stocks after attending the January senators-only briefing.

“It is stomach-churning that the first thoughts these Senators had to a dire & classified #COVID briefing was how to profit off this crisis,’ Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last night. “They didn’t mobilize to help families, or prep response. They dumped stock.”