🔥California has tested 88,400 people for coronavirus – governor🔥

(Reuters) – California has tested 88,400 people for coronavirus, checking 10,000 people per day, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday.

Speaking from the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy Hospital at the Port of Los Angeles, which will be used to add 1,000 beds to the state’s hospital capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom said it was taking a week or more to get results, so it was not immediately clear how many of those tested had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

