🔥California governor says state needs 50,000 more hospital beds🔥

FILE PHOTO: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

(Reuters) – California’s governor said on Monday that the state needs 50,000 additional hospital beds to accommodate a surge in coronavirus patients predicted by computer modeling.

Governor Gavin Newsom, speaking at an afternoon press conference, also said that the state was seeking to obtain on the open market some 200 million pieces of protective gear for doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19.

Reporting by Katie Paul and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

