🔥California governor says 60,000 homeless in state could get coronavirus in next eight weeks🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020 in News Leave a reply
california-governor-says-60,000-homeless-in-state-could-get-coronavirus-in-next-eight-weeks

FILE PHOTO: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The governor of California said on Wednesday that modeling done by experts has shown that an estimated 60,000 homeless people in the state could become ill with coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

“Over the next eight-week period we have modeled that (with 108,000 unsheltered people in the state), at an attack rate of 56 percent, we’re looking at 60,000 individuals who could have COVID-19,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Facebook broadcast.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

You May Also Like

us.-canada-border-closed-as-florida-congressman-diagnosed-with-coronavirus

🔥U.S.-Canada border closed as Florida congressman diagnosed with coronavirus🔥

baptisms,-weddings,-funerals-all-limited-to-10-people-in-belleville-diocese

🔥Baptisms, weddings, funerals all limited to 10 people in Belleville diocese🔥

harvey-weinstein-moved-to-maximum-security-prison-in-upstate-ny.

🔥Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison in upstate N.Y.🔥

two-new-tests-for-covid-19-have-been-approved-to-speed-up-results,-federal-health-minister-says

🔥Two new tests for COVID-19 have been approved to speed up results, federal health minister says🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *