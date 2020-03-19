🔥California governor says 60,000 homeless in state could get coronavirus in next eight weeks🔥

FILE PHOTO: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The governor of California said on Wednesday that modeling done by experts has shown that an estimated 60,000 homeless people in the state could become ill with coronavirus over the next eight weeks.

“Over the next eight-week period we have modeled that (with 108,000 unsheltered people in the state), at an attack rate of 56 percent, we’re looking at 60,000 individuals who could have COVID-19,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a Facebook broadcast.