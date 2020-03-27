🔥California Governor Newsom bans coronavirus-related evictions🔥

Posted by — March 27, 2020 in News Leave a reply
california-governor-newsom-bans-coronavirus-related-evictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – California will ban evictions of tenants affected by the coronavirus outbreak through the end of May under an executive order signed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday.

The state had already authorized local governments to ban evictions of people who were ill or had lost their jobs due to the virus, but Friday’s executive order prohibits such actions statewide, Newsom said.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese

You May Also Like

david-byrne-pens-coronavirus-op-ed:-‘we’re-all-in-the-same-leaky-boat’

David Byrne Pens Coronavirus Op-Ed: ‘We’re All in the Same Leaky Boat’

frontline-nhs-staff-sceptical-about-measures-being-taken-to-protect-them-from-coronavirus

🔥Frontline NHS staff sceptical about measures being taken to protect them from coronavirus🔥

ant-and-dec-host-saturday-night-takeaway-from-their-own-homes

🔥Ant and Dec host Saturday Night Takeaway from their own homes🔥

commish’s-classics:-the-moves-that-set-up-freese’s-game-6-magic

🔥Commish’s Classics: The moves that set up Freese’s Game 6 magic🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *