🔥California governor issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order🔥

FILE PHOTO: California’s Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – California’s governor on Thursday issued a statewide “stay at home” order to residents, telling them to leave their homes only when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler
