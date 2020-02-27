california-family-left-homeless-after-parents-lose-their-jobs

🔥California family left homeless after parents lose their jobs🔥

A California couple who lost their jobs two years ago have found themselves living in a motel with their two children for a year as they struggle to recover their financial situation like hundreds of families all over the state. More than 17,000 children are estimated to be homeless in just the Los Angeles unified school district alone. Maria Elena Salinas speaks to the family as part of CBS News’ Eye on America series exploring the country’s ongoing homeless crisis.

