🔥Calendar: Week of March 9🔥

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: Monday sees the opening of “The Nature of Color,” an exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. “The Nature of Color,” at the American Museum of Natural History in New York (through August 8, 2021)

The Nature of Color—Opening March 2020 by

American Museum of Natural History on

YouTube

Tuesday brings the next round of presidential primaries, in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington State, as well as Democratic and Republican caucuses in North Dakota. 2020 presidential primary and caucus schedule Wednesday’s the day for the Ireland Funds National Gala in Washington, “a celebration of Irish America’s commitment to peace and reconciliation” in Ireland. The Ireland Funds 28th National Gala, March 11 beginning at 6: 30 p.m., at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C. Ticket info Thursday a pair of noteworthy musical birthdays, with James Taylor turning 72, and Liza Minnelli turning 74.You can stream the new James Taylor album “American Standard” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full): jamestaylor.com”Break Shot: My First 21 Years” by James Taylor (Audible)”American Standard” by James Taylor (Fantasy), available February 28, on CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify)James Taylor tour schedule Liza Minnelli performs “New York, New York”:

Liza Minnelli New York, New York 1991 by

Federico Müller on

YouTube

Follow Liza Minnelli on Facebook and Instagram Friday, as luck would NOT have it, is Friday the Thirteenth. Need we say more?What’s behind the Friday the 13th superstition?Mo Rocca: Origins of Friday the 13th fearsGallery: Friday the 13thSports: Famous Number 13s And Saturday is the sixth annual Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, billed as “an all-day communal updating of entries on subjects related to gender, art and feminism.”2020 Wikipedia Edit-a-thon: Art + Feminism, March 14 from 10: 00 a.m.-6: 00 p.m., Cullman Education Center at MoMA, 4 West 54th Street, New York (Please bring a laptop, power cord, and ideas for entries that need updating or creation)Free (registration or RSVP required)

