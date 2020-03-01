🔥Calendar: Week of March 2🔥

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: Monday kicks off National School Breakfast Week, celebrating the program that serves breakfast to more than 14 million schoolchildren every day. National School Breakfast Week (NSBW), March 2-6NSBW ToolkitsSchool Nutrition AssociationSchool Breakfast Program (SBP) Fact Sheet (USDA Food and Nutrition Service)https://theicn.org/cnss/school-breakfast-program/ (Child Nutrition Sharing Site)Feeding the need: Expanding school lunch programs (“Sunday Morning,” 11/19/17)Let’s redo lunch (“Sunday Morning,” 3/31/19)Half a million kids could lose free school lunches under new Trump administration rule (CBS News, 10/17/19) Tuesday is Day One for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, billed as the largest of its kind. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, March 3-22, at NRG Stadium, HoustonTicket infoWatch a trailer for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo:

On Wednesday, the Library of Congress awards its Gershwin Prize for Popular Song to Garth Brooks, who, the Library says, has “elevated country music into a national anthem of the American people.”garthbrooks.comGershwin Prize, Library of CongressGarth Brooks performs “What She’s Doing Now” in 1991:

Thursday’s the day magician and illusionist Penn Jillette turns into a 65-year-old.Why Penn & Teller need each other (“Sunday Morning, 01/25/15)pennandteller.netPenn & Teller perform – upside down! – on “Saturday Night Live” in 1986:

Sundown Friday marks the start of the National Day of Unplugging, calling for 24 hours without a single digital device. (Yes, this means you!)National Day of Unplugging Download your free unplug toolkit”Unplug Youth”Find an event near you And Saturday brings the Chocolate Fantasy Gala in Albuquerque, a showcase for sumptuous chocolate sculptures, to benefit the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation. Wizards & Dragons: A Mystical Chocolate Fantasy, March 7 (6 p.m. to midnight) at the Sandia Resort and Casino, Albuquerque, N.M.Auction previewTicket infoNew Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation

