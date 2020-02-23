🔥Calendar: Week of February 24🔥

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: Monday sees a memorial service in Los Angeles for Laker star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in last month’s helicopter crash. A celebration of Life: Kobe & Gianna Bryant, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center, Los AngelesMamba & Mambacita Sports FoundationVanessa Bryant announces meaningful date for Kobe and Gigi’s memorial (CBS News, 2/7/20)Gianna’s jersey retired from private school (CBS News, 2/5/20)How to stream the memorial Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday, a day for pancakes, as well as the last day for Mardi Gras parties before the start of Lent. What is Shrove Tuesday? (catholicstraightanswers.com)Pancake Day (Shrove Tuesday) Wednesday is World Pistachio Day, a celebration of the pistachio’s reputed health benefits. World Pistachio Day (February 26)Recipe: Brussels Sprouts With Pistachios and Lime (“Sunday Morning”)Chef Gerard Craft’s pistachio ravioli with brown butter (“CBS This Morning”)Chef Alex Stupak’s Guacamole with Pistachios (“CBS This Morning”)Chef Anita Lo’s Pan Roasted Breast of Chicken with Pistachio and Honey (“The Early Show”)Chef Tom Valenti’s Pistachio-Fig Tart (“The Early Show”)

In Sicily, protecting pistachios from thieves

On Thursday, Oscar-winning actress Joanne Woodward turns 90.To watch a scene form Joanne Woodward’s Oscar-winning performance from “The Three Faces of Eve,” playing a woman with multiple-personality disorder, click on the video player below:

Friday kicks off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, with scouts selling cookies at booths, door-to-door, even online!Girl Scout CookiesHow to buy2020 National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Sew-on Patch And Saturday, February 29, is Leap Year Day, the day added every four years to get the calendar back in sync.Milepost: Leap Year Day (“Sunday Morning, 2/28/16)Are you working for free on leap day? (CBS Moneywatch)

The history, math and science behind leap years

