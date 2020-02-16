🔥Calendar: Week of February 17🔥

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar: Monday is Presidents Day, a day off for millions in honor of all our nation’s presidents. Washington’s Birthday Celebration, at Mount Vernon, Feb. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.What is Presidents Day? (snopes.com)The forgotten story of George Washington’s love life (“Sunday Morning,” 2/17/19)The truth about George Washington (“Sunday Morning,” 7/01/07)How author Brad Meltzer uncovered the secret plot to kill George Washington (“CBS This Morning,” 1/08/19)George Washington slept here (“Sunday Morning,” 2/18/99)Worst president ever: The ignominy of James Buchanan (“Sunday Morning,” 11/06/16) Tuesday marks the 90th anniversary of the discovery of Pluto, whose downgrading to a mere dwarf planet in 2006 is still protested by millions. Watch: NASA videos take you on a personal tour of Pluto (7/17/17)Does Pluto have the ingredients for life? (2/27/17)NASA reveals new pictures of Pluto (CBS News, 07/15/15)Why Pluto got demoted (CBS News, 08/24/06)Pluto debate not over yet (09/05/06)Demoted from planethood, Pluto makes its case (CBS News, 07/13/15)Scientists are puzzled by mysterious “haloes” on Pluto (4/28/16)GALLERY: Lowly Pluto astonishes

On Wednesday, singer Smokey Robinson, widely regarded as “The King of Motown,” turns 80. How Smokey Robinson met Aretha Franklin, his childhood friend and “ace” (“CBS This Morning,” 8/17/18)Smokey Robinson on gift of songwriting, releasing new album (“CBS This Morning,” 12/11/14Smokey gets in your soul (“Sunday Morning,” 11/10/99)smokeyrobinson.com (Official site)Follow @SmokeyRobinson on TwitterWatch Smokey Robinson perform his 1981 hit, “Being With You”:

Thursday sees the opening of “Countryside, The Future” at New York’s Guggenheim Museum, an exhibit exploring radical changes in the world’s rural areas.”Countryside, The Future” at the Guggenheim Museum, New York City (Feb. 20-August 14)Ticket info

Friday’s the kickoff in Brazil for the colorful Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, which runs through the next Tuesday.Rio Carnival 2020 (riocarnaval.org)Rio Carnival 2020 Guide (rio-carnival.net) And Saturday’s the night for the NAACP Image Awards, a salute to outstanding achievements and performances by people of color, broadcast live on BET, a ViacomCBS network.NAACP Image AwardsWatch the NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 22, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on BET

