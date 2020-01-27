🔥Caitlyn Jenner feared Kim Kardashian was ‘upset’ over her transition🔥

Caitlyn Jenner revealed her fears that Kim Kardashian was ‘upset’ over her transition news.

The Olympian came out as transgender in 2015, and has spoken in the past about a time Kanye West’s wife had ‘caught’ her dressing up in women’s clothing, when she was living as Bruce.

It was because of this that she decided the mum-of-four would be the first one of the children she spoke to about her transition.

While hosting An Audience With Caitlyn Jenner at Brighton Dome, the 70-year-old explained: ‘The first one I actually talked to, even before I talked to Brandon, I talked to Kimberly about it. Kimberly’s pretty nosy, and she had brought up the subject.

‘She, at one time, kind of caught me, so I thought I’d better talk to her.’

Recalling the moment she went to Kim’s home for the chat, she continued: ‘I told her about my stories.

‘I talked to her and I felt so good after it was over, and she was just great, she was fine.

‘But then for the next nine months, she never brought the subject up again. And for those nine months, I thought, “Oh my God, was she upset about that?”’

Caitlyn revealed that it had got to the point where she broached the subject herself, once more.

‘It wasn’t until long after that, nine months later, I brought it up,’ she continued. ‘I said, “I talked to you about these issues and you never brought the subject up again, you never talked about it.”

‘And she goes, “To be honest with you, I just didn’t know how to deal with it, and how I should deal with you. Should I talk about it or not talk about it? Because you weren’t talking about it.”

‘I was waiting for her to bring the subject up. So I went back and forth like that, and I saw where she was coming from, and everything’s fine now. We have a great relationship today.’

The pair still have a close bond, with the businesswoman joining the athlete for her birthday party at the end of last year, alongside a string of her siblings.

Our invite must have got lost in the post…

However, Kimmy was recently forced to defend herself over backlash from Caitlyn’s fans, who were unimpressed that no one in the famous family was there to greet her in Australia, following her I’m A Celebrity stint.

Instead, James Haskell was on hand to welcome the reality star back into normality, leaving those watching at home baffled.

Son Brandon Jenner quickly insisted that no one had reached out to set a meeting up, something Kim wholeheartedly agreed with.

Quote-tweeting an article on his comments, she added: ‘Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.’

Proving there are absolutely no hard feelings, the jungle star joined her famous family at their annual Christmas party shortly after her return home.

So that’s that, then.





