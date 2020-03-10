🔥Café Rouge sued for £100k over cut finger🔥

A former Café Rouge kitchen worker is suing the bistro chain for £100,000 over a cut finger he claims he suffered while slicing a baguette.

Yann Boudjenah, 33, claims he was traumatised and left with a shaky hand after the incident on Christmas Eve in 2015 at the Bromley branch.

He blames the accident on an “understaffed” kitchen and alleges the restaurant did not have a “safe system of work” when he was injured, adding that the incident has left him battling “psychological effects” and unable to work.

Café Rouge Restaurants, which has 70 branches in the UK, is fighting the claim and disputes Mr Boudjenah’s version of events, saying there is evidence of a “fight” between the kitchen worker and a colleague that night. Maurice Holmes, representing the restaurant chain, told central London county court the company expected to defend a minor claim over a cut finger and was shocked to be sued for £100,000 over alleged psychiatric injury as well as loss of earnings.

He said Mr Boudjenah could win only if he showed the kitchen was “so dangerously short-staffed” it had caused the injury, adding: “There were five, if not six, people working in the kitchen, which is what is normal.”

Telling the judge the restaurant firm disputes Mr Boudjenah’s story, the barrister added: “There are two polar opposite accounts of what happened in that kitchen. Either he cut his hand innocently using a bread knife, or there was some sort of fight or commotion.

“They can’t both be true. If it turns out that they were fighting, that is the end of this case.”

Judge Richard Roberts agreed to adjourn the civil trial after hearing Mr Boudjenah’s English is not good enough to give evidence and he did not have an interpreter.

He refused a bid by Café Rouge to have the whole claim dismissed, and adjourned the case until a date later in the year.