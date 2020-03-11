🔥Cafe Bao: Taiwanese bun slingers to serve first-ever breakfasts at new King's Cross all-day diner🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Taiwanese steamed bun sensation Bao will serve breakfast for the first time at its new location in King’s Cross.

Cafe Bao, which is scheduled to open this Spring, will serve the likes of a “bao loaf” with syrup and butter and a baked ham hock congee pie as part of its all-day dining menu. Other breakfast items include a bacon, egg and cheese spring onion pancake.

The Pancras Square restaurant will also take reservations – avoiding the lengthy queues that have plagued its original site in Soho since opening in 2015 – and is the fourth permanent location for the group. The menu will still serve favourite dishes from its Soho, Fitzrovia and Borough locations, including the Classic bao dish filled with braised pork belly, pickled vegetables and crushed peanuts.

The King’s Cross site will also be the inaugural home of BAO Bakery Goods (BBG) which will see a selection bakery items available for diners to take home with them. Treats include a pork pie baozi, a salted egg muffin bao, and a cookie made with Pump Street Chocolate. The bakery will also make bespoke baos, and host baking workshops.

“The inspiration for Cafe Bao stemmed from Yoshoku cuisine, an interpretation of western food, seen through an Asian lens,” says co-founder Erchen Chang.

“This style of cooking is something that’s always resonated with us and made us feel quite nostalgic. After a recent trip to Taipei, Hong Kong and Osaka we realised we wanted to bring it to life.”

The new location of Bao has been inspired by Bolero, one of Taiwan’s oldest and most famous restaurants, along with the historic kissatens – or tea rooms – of Japan.

Cafe Bao will open in spring 2020 at 4 Pancras Square, N1C 4AG. For more information, visit baolondon.com