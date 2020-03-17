🔥Cactus is the ultra-hydrating ingredient your skincare regime is missing🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You may be used to seeing them nestled in amongst the interiors of every cool girl’s content on the ‘gram, but what you perhaps didn’t know is that cacti have more benefits than just embellishing a room.

While the prickly plants perhaps aren’t top of your list of hydrating ingredients you’d like to adopt as part of your skincare regime, it’s time to think again.

Cacti’s powers of resilience in adapting to desert-like conditions mean they’re bursting with water-storing tissue, which, in turn, has meant that they have developed hydration reserves within their fabric.

The saguaro cactus (the signature cactus shaped-plant you see in pictures of the desert) is just one breed of cacti and has the ability to store up to 200 gallons of water within itself.

But what actually are cacti? They are members of the plant family Cactaceae, of which there are over 1750 known species, all of which have different chemical and vitamin compositions.

Two Saguaro cacti in the Arizona desert (Getty Images )

“The most commonly used parts of cacti in the cosmetic industry are the fruits, which includes the seeds, and the flowers and stems of the cactus plant itself. Prickly pear, nopal cactus and the Queen of the Night species of cactus are widely used in skincare products,” Eleanor O’Connor from the Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association says.

LA-based beauty brand Freck Beauty launched its line of five skincare products in November 2018 and used cacti as the key ingredient of the line.

“Cactus is an amazing ingredient for skincare because you can use so many different elements of the plant (the pulp, the water, the oil on, the skin and the flower) and they are all so hydrating for the skin,” says Remi Brixton, founder and CEO of Freck Beauty.

Brixton claims that, since launching cacti skincare, Freck Beauty customers have experienced more hydrated skin and less skin complaints within just one use of the cactus-based products.

The prickly plants contain a multitude of skin-loving ingredients, including high levels of essential fatty acids, amino acids (which stimulate collagen production) and Vitamin E.

But cactus skincare is a minefield; in the case of prickly pear, the fruit is used, while in the case of the Queen of the Night cactus, the flower is used.

We’ve sifted through the science to bring you a comprehensive guide to the cacti to look out for in skincare.

Prickly Pear cactus

Renowned celebrity facialist to the stars, Dr. Barbara Sturm, concocted her Hydrating Face Mist (£75, shop it here) using Prickly Pear Extract (less commonly referred to as Opuntia-Ficus-Indica.) The extract is a product of the Prickly Pear cactus, which is native to the Americas.

“Opuntia has excellent anti-inflammatory properties and contains the vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, and C and the minerals potassium, calcium and magnesium,” Dr. Sturm says.

She describes the prickly pear extract as being able to “cool down irritation reactions” thanks to its soothing and hydrating properties.

Prickly pear extract, which is perhaps the most common cactus derivative used in an arsenal of high-end skincare products, contains 150 per cent the amount of Vitamin E (a natural antioxidant) that Argan Oil does.

Prickly pear cacti growing in Cyprus (Getty Images )

Prickly pear is also rich in amino acids, which stimulate collagen production to promote faster cell turnover and Vitamin K, which is known for its brightening properties.

“Clinical studies have shown it to have outstanding hydrating properties thanks to its high content of water-binding compounds,” Dr. Sturm states.

However the oil of the prickly pear cactus, due to its notoriously nourishing ingredients, has become a precious commodity. The seeds of the prickly pear cactus contain approximately 5 per cent prickly pear oil, meaning several are needed to fulfill demand.

Nopal cactus

The nopal cactus and the prickly pear are actually derived from the same plant; the prickly pear refers to the fruit of the plant, while the nopales are the ‘pads’ of the cactus.

High in antioxidants and phytochemicals, the nopal cactus contains 17 amino acids and various antioxidants that prevent the skin from sun damage.

Purple prickly pear cactus flowers and buds in Southern Arizona (Getty Images )

The nopal is also loaded with an impressive spectrum of vitamins. From vitamin A for anti-aging, fighting free radicals and moisturising, to Vitamin C, which brightens, stimulates cell turnover and increases skin’s elasticity, the nopal is a serious skin superfood.

It is also one of the most betalain-rich plants in existence; betalains are the pigments which give the nopal cactus fruits their trademark red colour. Betalains are some of the most naturally powerful antioxidants and are known for their ability to strengthen the skin’s cells, helping to make them more resistant to toxins and harmful bacteria.

Betalains are found in only a limited-number of fruits and vegetables around the world. Some other plants that contain betalains are beets, swiss chard, and bougainvillea flowers.

Queen of the Night cactus

This rare cactus blooms only once a year in Mexico, typically between the months of July and October, and only between dusk and dawn on one night of the year. The plant withers away hours later.

Because of this, not much is known about the cactus, owing to its rarity, but it’s gained notoriety in the cosmetic industry thanks to its ability to hydrate both oily and combination skin types.

The Queen of the Night in bloom (Getty Images )

The Queen of the Night cactus is renowned for its ability to rebound from tough conditions and restore moisture in even the driest of environments, which make it the ultimate hydrator.

The Cosmetic Toiletry & Perfumery Association says that the Queen of the Night cacti “are primarily known for moisturisation through improving skin barrier function and humectant properties which will result in softer and smoother skin.”

Cult-Japanese beauty brand Boscia was so enamoured by the Queen of the Night’s ingredients that it infused its renowned Cactus Water Moisturiser (£37, shop it here) with them.

The proof though, as ever with skincare, is in the pudding. Scroll through the gallery above to shop our selects of the best cactus-infused skincare money can buy.