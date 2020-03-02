Cabrera leaves start early with a cracked fingernail that confounded his command

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter takes batting practice at spring training. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

JUPITER, Fla. — Thrust into a start in place of Kwang Hyun Kim, Cardinals lefty Genesis Cabrera had difficulty getting ahold of his pitches and had to leave the game in the second inning with a cracked fingernail on his pitching hand.Cabrera had issued a leadoff walk to the Minnesota Twins’ No. 6 hitter and thrown a ball to the next batter when Yadier Molina trotted out the mound.A trainer followed. The pitching coach. The manager, too.Cabrera fiddled with a finger on his left hand, and came out of the game having thrown only 28 pitches of what was supposed to be a three-inning outing. Of those 28 pitches 16 were balls. He pitched around a walk and a single in the first inning with the help of a strikeout and Dylan Carlson running down a ball in deep left field.A club official announced the reason for Cabrera’s departure as the fingernail damage.Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller warmed up and was also scheduled to appear in the game, but he did not enter. No reason was given for the shift in his pitching schedule during the game.The Cardinals hold a 4-0 lead through five innings. Molina has two hits, a run, and two-strike, two-out RBI single. He has also thrown a runner out at second as the Twin tried to steal the base. The Cardinals scored three runs with two outs in the second inning to pull ahead to their current lead.– Derrick Goold***Cardinals lefthander Kim pushed back because of minor groin issueLefthander Genesis Cabrera, who has struck out five in three scoreless innings this spring, will start against Minnesota with scheduled starter Kwang Hyun Kim switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue. “It’s very mild,” manager Mike Shildt said. “To say it’s nothing wouldn’t be accurate because it’s something. The training staff found it very pro-actively, which I applaud.” Korean-born Kim, who like Cabrera has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session on Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have on Thursday.”It’s not any issue,” Shildt said. “We just want to make complete sure that everything’s fine. We’re being super-uber conservative on this.” Carpenter is backThird baseman Matt Carpenter, sidelined with back tightness for four games, will return to the Cardinals lineup Monday and hit third ahead of Tyler O’Neill. Carpenter is two for four in two starts this spring. Infielder Brad Miller, scratched Sunday, again was out with lower back tightness, but, Shildt said, “it’s very, very, very mild.”Tommy Edman will play shortstop and Edmundo Sosa will be at second, with other backup infielder Yairo Munoz sidelined by a hamstring injury. Dylan Carlson, who didn’t play Sunday, will take his .500 (seven for 14) average and .811 on-base percentage into his first start this spring in left field.Lefthanders Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller and righthander John Brebbia will be among the available relievers.Dakota Hudson will start Tuesday here against Houston, with Jack Flaherty to pitch at Port St. Lucie against the New York Mets on Wednesday.Former Cardinal Lance Berkman was in uniform as an instructor/observer. “Don’t write it about, though, because I’m supposed to be in Astros’ camp,” quipped Berkman, referring to his long-time employers. Cardinals lineup 1. Tommy Edman ss2. Yadier Molina c3. Matt Carpenter 3b4. Tyler O’Neill dh5. Dexter Fowler rf6. Rangel Ravelo 1b7. Dylan Carlson lf8. Harrison Bader cf9. Edmundo Sosa 2b

