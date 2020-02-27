Cabrera impresses as Thomas, Williams, Miller back lefty with power in Cards’ 7-5 win

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas concentrates on the mechanics of his swing outside the batting cages during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — His goal going into the first Grapefruit League start of his career was to be as aggressive in that role as he learned to be in relief. He saw the lineup the Astros had put together to face him and figured it was going to be a good test of what happened when he filled the strike zone with pitches.On a gusty day at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, lefty Genesis Cabrera quickly took the air out of the Astros’ lineup.Houston got one hit and one ball out of the infield against the Cardinals’ young lefty. He struck out two Astros — both of them looking at a curveball — and he pitched two scoreless innings on 23 pitches. Nineteen of them were strikes.The Cardinals backed Cabrera in their 7-5 split-squad victory against Houston with home runs from Lane Thomas and Justin Williams in the same inning, and Brad Miller and teenager Ivan Herrera added RBI base hits as the Cardinals pulled away from a tie game in the third. Twice the Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate in an inning against an overmatched pitcher from Houston’s splti-squad roster.Houston’s leadoff hitter Myles Straw had two home runs, including an in-the-park home run in the fifth inning.He was the first Astros that Cabrera faced to lead off the game, and the lefty tested him with three consecutive 93-mph fastballs before dropping 82-mph curveball into the strike zone to send Straw back to the dugout, called out on strikes. Relievers vying for spots at the Cardinals’ top two affiliates nearly closed out the game with four consecutive scoreless innings. The wind was blowing out most of the game, but as it calmed for the ninth inning Bryan Dobzanski came into close out the win and allowed a solo homer to an off-roster player from the Astros.Miller played the entire game against the Astros and finished two-for-four with two runs scored, an RBI, and a double, his second of spring.Ramon Santos allowed the in-the-park homer to Straw and two batters later let a two-strike pitch veer from his hand and plunk Alex Bregman, the Astros’ third baseman and one of the players enveloped in the sign-stealing scandal. It was Bregman’s lack of an apology in his public statement to start camp that irritated peers in other camps. There didn’t appear to be any malice behind Santos’ pitch, and the timing was off.***Teen catching prospect Herrera sends Cardinals ahead vs. Astros with two-run singleAt 19, Ivan Herrera is not only one of the youngest players in the Cardinals’ crowd spring training camp, he is also one of the busiest — and, for a teenager, one of the most highly anticipated.Already a standout at Class A and a pick for the Arizona Fall League, Herrera is getting primo looks this spring because the Cardinals see him as the next rising prospect at catcher, soon to be on the heels of Andrew Knizner.Like Knizner, he’s an advanced hitter for his level.Like Carson Kelly before both of them, Herrera is seen as a catcher with a defensive upside, especially as he gains experience.With a split-squad game sending half the team to face the Astros, Herrera is starting at designated hitter. The Cardinals have set nine to the plate twice in the first five innings of the game, and Herrera has been a part of both rallies. He took a walk in the second inning and in the fifth helped thrust the Cardinals back ahead with a bases-loaded, two-run single. He took second base when the throw went to the plate and slid around a tag.It’s possible replay would have caught him off the base as Jose Altuve held the tag in place, but the ump called him safe, and so he was.Houston pitching coach Brent Strom was ejected moments later.The Cardinals scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull ahead for what is now a 7-4 lead going into the sixth inning.Justin Williams had a bases-loaded walk for his second RBI of the game. Brad Miller singled home the other run of the fifth inning. Paul DeJong started the rally in the fifth with an infield single. He is two-for-two with a walk through five innings.Herrera entered the game batting 1.000 and is now two-for-three.***Thomas, Williams crush homers for early lead vs. star-dappled Astros lineupSo far the way to stand out — or keep up — in the derby to play the outfield with the Cardinals has had little to do with how the candidates play the position, and everything to do with how they hit over it.Lane Thomas and Justin Williams, two of the outfielders jockeying for a spot on the opening day roster or even in the starting lineup, slugged home runs to give the Cardinals an early lead against Houston. Thomas tagged a 3-2 pitch for a home run to the left-field berm at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and two batters later Williams jumped on the first pitch from a reliever, sending it swiftly to the batter’s eye in center, where flags were pointing out how the wind was blowing out.Thomas’ home run effectively ended the start by Houston Astros righthander Jose Urquidy. Williams’ homer greeted No. 90, Justin Ferrell, for what proved to be a difficult inning for the righthander.The Cardinals pounced for three runs and lead 3-0 going into the top of the third inning. Ferrell also walked the bases loaded and had a wild pitch before finding a way to get Rangel Ravelo to fly out to end the inning.The split-squad game against the Astros is the Cardinals’ first look at some of Houston’s starters after they were outed as cheaters by the commissioner’s investigation. The entire Astros’ opening-day infield is starting opposite the Cardinals, and that includes Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, two players who have been scrutinized the most for their role in a 2017 scheme to use tech and a trash can to steal signs. Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been the most public with apologies for participating in the scandal, is also starting against the Cardinals.Each has been greeted with boos from their home crowd.And fastballs from the Cardinals’ gifted lefty starter.Whiel Kwang-Hyun Kim scored the start back at Roger Dean Stadium, Genesis Cabrera received the start against the Astros’ A-list infielder. They were overmatched this early in spring.Cabrera struck out two batters — both of them looking at a breaking ball — and held the Astros to one hit through his two scoreless innings. Cabrera faced four batters in his second inning, got a called first-pitch strike on each of them, and finished the inning on 11 pitches, 10 of which were strikes. He sizzled a 95-mph fastball past Martin Maldonado, the final batter he faced.Against Bregman, a candidate for the AL MVP this past season, Cabrera threw three pitches, all of them fastballs. Bregman fouled off a 96-mph pitch, fouled off a 95-mph fastball, and then chopped a 95-mph fastball to the waiting glove of third baseman Tommy Edman.The Astros got one ball out of the infield against Cabrera.It was not the single.The Cardinals had the shift on for AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez, and he lashed a two-strike off-speed pitch to the left side of the infield. There stood third baseman Edman all alone. Edman backhanded the grounder, but his throw across to first took Rangel Ravelo off the base. Alvarez was awarded a hit by the official scorer.Cabrera finished his day with 23 pitches thrown, touching 96 mph, sitting around 94-95, and he threw 19 strikes.This story will be updated with games detail through the afternoon.

