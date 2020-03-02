buttigieg,-klobuchar-drop-out-of-2020-race,-putting-pressure-on-moderates-to-pick-between-biden-and-sanders

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar both suspended their presidential campaigns just ahead of Super Tuesday, putting increased pressure on moderate Democrats to choose between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. CBS News political Ccrrespondent Ed O’Keefe and Washington Post national political correspondent Jenna Johnson joined CBSN to break down the changes that are shaking up the race.

