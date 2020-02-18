🔥Buttigieg brushes off homophobic comments from Rush Limbaugh🔥

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg brushed off homophobic comments made last week by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor finished the nation’s first two voting contests with more delegates than his competitors. As the 2020 race moves forward into more diverse states, Buttigieg is facing questions over whether his campaign will maintain its momentum. 2020 campaign reporter Jack Turman joins CBSN with the latest.