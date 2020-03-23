🔥Businessman tracks iPad thieves himself as police 'too busy'🔥

A businessman who used the Find My app to track his stolen iPad to a thieves’ den was forced to retrieve it when police failed to show up.

The 51-year-old, who asked not to be named, says he was confronted by five men inside the house in west London.

His iPad, bank cards and other items were swiped at a pub in Holborn on February 26.

The app indicated the tablet was at an address in Southall.

The man told the Standard: “I repeatedly rang police. Eventually the operator, who spoke to his supervisor, said: ‘If you drive down to the address, we’ll support you whilst you knock on the door.’”

There were no police when he arrived and when he called back he was told “sorry, we can’t make it”, so he knocked on the door himself.

He said: “This huge man came out and swore at me, telling me to leave. It really got hairy when four others appeared at the door.”

Another man arrived and after “screaming and shouting”, the iPad and wallet were returned.

“As I started to walk away, another of the guys beckoned me closer and wanted to hand over my driving licence,” he said.

He rang police to complain and says an inspector later apologised and promised an investigation.

He added: “The inspector said he had listened to the tapes and thought it was absolutely outrageous that they were prepared to send me to an address when they had all the information and didn’t turn up.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Southall on March 6 on suspicion of theft and police say they recovered suspected stolen goods linked to at least two other crimes.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation continues, including enquiries to identify outstanding suspects.

“A complaint has been received.”