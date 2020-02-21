businessman-steyer-pumps-$647-million-of-own-funds-into-us.-presidential-bid-in-january

🔥Businessman Steyer pumps $64.7 million of own funds into U.S. presidential bid in January🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Tom Steyer addresses the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Nevada Presidential Town Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Businessman Tom Steyer poured $64.7 million of his own wealth in January into his bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination, for a total spend of $267 million, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.

Steyer’s spending is of historic proportion, but is dwarfed by that of rival candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who pumped $220.6 million of his own funds into his bid the same month, for a total of $409 million since launching his campaign in November.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson

Related Posts

i-hate-suzie:-sky-unveils-first-look-at-billie-piper-drama

🔥I Hate Suzie: Sky unveils first look at Billie Piper drama🔥

John koli
gm-to-pull-out-of-australia,-scrap-iconic-holden-brand

🔥GM to pull out of Australia, scrap iconic Holden brand🔥

mariya smith
holborn-fire:-law-society-&apos;extremely-upset&apos;-after-blaze-at-historic-offices

Holborn fire: Law Society 'extremely upset' after blaze at historic offices

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *