🔥Business leaders cautiously welcome coronavirus loan scheme update🔥

Business leaders on Friday gave a cautious welcome to Chancellor Rishi Sunak overhauling his emergency coronavirus business interruption loan scheme.

There had been complaints from companies that banks were not handling applications quickly enough and amid warnings that thousands of firms will run out of money within weeks.

Under the changes to the scheme, lenders will be banned from demanding personal guarantees on loans under £250,000 and larger companies with a turnover up to £500 million will be eligible for the first time. The Chancellor also made it easier for all small businesses to qualify for the loans.

Bosses will be looking to see how banks react next week as they begin responding to a wave of new loan applications under the revised terms.

Michael Lassman, London chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said : “It’s good that the personal guarantee doesn’t have to be taken out for loans less than £250,000 but the devil is in the detail and there now needs to be a step change.”

He added: “The proof will be in the pudding over the next few days. Words are all very good but we need to see it being carried out. We will know by the middle of next week whether we’re getting somewhere.”

But entrepreneur Jonathan Downey, co-founder of London Union, which runs street food venues and event spaces in the capital, said: “Apart from lifting the limits these are all tiny tweaks which are political rather than practical. They won’t make much difference really to a business that is not now viable, it won’t want to take on more debt, you can’t borrow your way out of trouble. We need cash grants, we need nine months rent free and we need an insurance solution.”

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of luxury goods body Walpole, said: “The feedback we are getting is that many SMEs are finding it very hard to access what is a slow and complex process with applications frequently being denied. Banks are understandably overwhelmed, but we urgently need to see the cash getting to businesses and a simplification of the process.”

Brocklebank welcomed the new update and said: “We know that the package of support from the government exceeds many other countries in Europe. Now is the time to simplify the access to funding process and get British luxury businesses quicker access to the funds they so desperately need.”