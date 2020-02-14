Business calendar: Mizzou economist on pensions. Facility association on building upkeep. And sheet metal job fair

Union members celebrate as results are announced during a post-election gathering of union members involved in the Vote No on Prop A campaign at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 in St. Louis Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The proposition, which was defeated, would have added Missouri to the list of states with”right to work” labor laws. Photo by Sid Hastings

Sid Hastings

TUESDAYSPEAKER SERIES • Michael Podgursky, professor of economics at the University of Missouri, will discuss public sector pensions as the featured guest at the H.F. Langenberg Memorial speaker series hosted by Lindenwood University’s Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise.• 6-8 p.m., Missouri Athletic Club, West Clubhouse, 1777 Des Peres Road, Town and Country• Free; additional event information at www.HammondInstitute.orgWEDNESDAYFACILITY MANAGEMENT • The St. Louis chapter of the International Facility Management Association presents this program on issues facing building exteriors.• 5-7 p.m., Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, 2647 Rock Hill Industrial Court, St. Louis• Free to members and one guest, $35 for nonmembers; register at http://ifmastl.org/meetinginfo.phpTHURSDAYJOB FAIR • The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis hosts this annual job fair.• 4-7 p.m., Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36, 2319 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis• Free; to register: https://bit.ly/2ONCl67 or call (314)664-4432

